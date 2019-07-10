Home

Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30
Holy Cross and St. Mary's Church
Quainton
Clifford Cant Notice
Cant Clifford Of Stony Stratford,
formerly of Quainton
sadly passed away on
28th June 2019 aged 83 years.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 11th July at Holy Cross
and St. Mary's Church, Quainton
at 11.30am followed
by a private committal.
By request family flowers only.
Donations may be sent in lieu
of flowers for Willen Hospice
or Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes
MK11 1DT, Tel 01908 561561
Published in Bucks Herald on July 10, 2019
