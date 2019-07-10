Home

K Y Green
29 Cambridge Street
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 1RP
01296 482041
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
15:30
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium
Christopher Ifill Notice
IFILL Christopher Alfonza Worked at Hillman Electric Company, Molins Factory, Leyland Motors, CBS / Sony Music,
and Sitel Corporation.
Husband to Velda, Father to Janice, Duanne, Rowland, and Auville, GrandFather to Malaika, Dillon
and 4 others.
Passed away at home on 18th June 2019, aged 80 years.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 15th July 2019, Aylesbury Vale Crematorium at 3.30pm. Flowers or donations for Alzheimer's Society
may be sent c/o K Y Green
TEL : 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on July 10, 2019
