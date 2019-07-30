Home

Clive Pugh Funeral Directors
95 Abbey Foregate
Shrewsbury, Shropshire SY2 6BD
01743 244644
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:15
Shrewsbury Roman Catholic Cathedral
Town Walls
Catherine Mooney Notice
MOONEY Catherine
(Cath)
(née Rafferty) Formerly of Northfield Road and Camborne Avenue, Aylesbury.
Passed away peacefully on
13th July 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved Widow of Raymond. Dearly loved Mother of Kieran and Stephanie, Mother-in-Law to Laura and Budi, a loving Grandma, Great-Grandma,
Aunt and Great-Aunt.
She touched so many lives
and will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass at Shrewsbury
Roman Catholic Cathedral, Town Walls on Wednesday August 7th 2019 at 12:15pm to be followed by Committal at Shrewsbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Alzheimer's Society and Hope House Children's Hospice for which purpose a collection box will be made available at the Cathedral.
All enquiries please to:
Clive Pugh Funeral Directors
95, Abbey Foregate,
Shrewsbury SY2 6BD
Tel: 01743 244644
Published in Bucks Herald on July 30, 2019
