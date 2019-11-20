|
|
|
WILLIAMS Bridget Louisa Passed away peacefully at
Gracewell, Maids Moreton
on 30th October aged 97 years.
Wife of the late Edwin Williams and former landlady of The Fox Inn, Edgcott but more recently of Buckingham.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take
place at Oxford Crematorium,
OX3 9RZ at 11.30am on
Wednesday 27th November.
Family flowers only but donations
for Edgcott Church may be sent to Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Buckinghamshire, MK18 3DG.
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 20, 2019