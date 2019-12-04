|
|
|
Gardner Brian Patrick (Spinal Injuries)
died peacefully at home surrounded
by his family on 15th November 2019.
Funeral service will be held in the
Guttman Sports Hall, Guttman Road, Aylesbury HP21 9PP on
Monday 16th December at 11.30am.
For catering numbers and wheelchair users please inform the
funeral directors.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Brian to CAFOD, White Fathers, Missionaries of Africa or Spinal Injuries Association
c/o KY Green Funeral Directors
01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 4, 2019