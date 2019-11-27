|
Smith (nee Keen)
Barbara Lily Passed away after a short illness in Wycombe Hospital
on 14th November 2019
aged 84 years.
Loving wife of the late Raymond and loving mother to Pauline, Elaine, Christine, Valerie and the late Julie.
Nan to her grandchildren
and great grand-daughters.
Funeral took place on
Tuesday 26th November at
St Bartholomew Church, Wiggington.
Donations, if desired, may be made to The Salvation Army in
Barbara's memory
c/o Churchfield Funeralcare,
Church Yard, Tring, HP23 5AE
Tel: 01442 825472
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 27, 2019