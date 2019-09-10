|
HUNTER Angela Jean Of Great Brickhill, passed away surrounded by family, on 1st September 2019, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved Mum, Nan and
Great-Nanny, Angela will be fondly
remembered by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 17th September 2019
at St Mary-the-Virgin Church,
Great Brickhill at 1pm followed
by a private family cremation.
Immediate family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Angela for 'Macmillan Cancer Support' can be given following the service or sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 10, 2019