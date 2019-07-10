|
|
|
CAREY ALICE MARY Passed away on June 16, 2019,
aged 97 years.
Service of Committal will take place at Bierton Crematorium on 19th July 2019
at 11.00 am, followed by a Service of Remembrance at St Dunstan's,
Monks Risborough at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque, payable to British Heart Foundation,
may be sent to Dillamore Funeral
Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Bucks Herald on July 10, 2019