|
|
|
KING Alexandra Jane In a typically fearless manner, Alex succumbed to her
cruel illness on
Monday 4th November at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, aged 53.
She was a loving, and much-loved, wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend,
whose absence will be deeply felt.
Funeral to be held at
Bierton Crematorium, Aylesbury, on Tuesday November 19th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK
c/o Surman & Horwood
Funeral Services,
25 High Street,
Princes Risborough,
Bucks, HP27 0AE
Tel 01844 274842
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 13, 2019