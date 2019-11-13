Home

POWERED BY

Services
Surman & Horwood Funeral Service Ltd (Princes Risborough)
25, High Street
Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire HP27 0AE
01844 274842
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra King

Notice Condolences

Alexandra King Notice
KING Alexandra Jane In a typically fearless manner, Alex succumbed to her
cruel illness on
Monday 4th November at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, aged 53.
She was a loving, and much-loved, wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend,
whose absence will be deeply felt.

Funeral to be held at
Bierton Crematorium, Aylesbury, on Tuesday November 19th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK
c/o Surman & Horwood
Funeral Services,
25 High Street,
Princes Risborough,
Bucks, HP27 0AE
Tel 01844 274842
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -