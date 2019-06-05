|
|
|
LEONARD
Alexander (Alec)
Passed away peacefully
on 27th May 2019, aged 93 years old.
He was a former Police Sergeant and Print Manager for
Bucks/Thames Valley Police.
He was a cherished husband
of 71 years to Rose,
a loving dad to Sally, (Peter) and Colin,
a devoted Grandad to Lucy and Katie and a treasured Great Grandad to George, Bobbi Rose and Lyla.
He will be greatly missed by us all.
The Funeral will take place at
Bierton Crematorium on 7th June 2019 at 3pm.
The family request family flowers only please, however,
if you would like to make
a donation the family have decided all donations to go to Bierton Church of England School.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More