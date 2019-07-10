Home

Nicholas O'Hara Funeral Directors Ltd (West Moors)
128 Station Road
Ferndown, Dorset BH22 0JB
01202 895875
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30
Poole Crematorium
Alan Wells Notice
WELLS Alan Stanley On 30th June 2019, peacefully at The Macmillan Unit, Christchurch, Dorset
aged 78 years.
Formerly of Aylesbury.
Beloved Husband of Gill,
loving Father of Mark and Jonathan and a dear Father-in-law,
Grampy and Grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at
Poole Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for either Bournemouth Hospital Charity
(will benefit the Jigsaw Unit) or Macmillan Caring Locally.
Cheques made payable to either charity may be sent to
Nicholas O'Hara Funeral Directors
128 Station Road, West Moors
BH22 0JB Telephone 01202 895875
Published in Bucks Herald on July 10, 2019
