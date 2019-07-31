|
|
|
MOSSFORD Alan Roy (80 years)
Much loved Husband, Dad and Grandad, passed away peacefully at home on 15th July.
He brought so much joy and happiness to all he met through his
kindness and his music.
He will be sadly missed
but never forgotten.
Funeral to be held at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead on Thursday 22nd August at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society UK c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare
01296-395356.
Published in Bucks Herald on July 31, 2019