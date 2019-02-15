Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:00
St Peter's Church
Brackley
William Grantham Notice
GRANTHAM William (Billy) On February 8th 2019, peacefully in Juniper House, aged 94 years. Dearly loved dad to Brian and Sue, much loved grandad to Kim, Robert, Chris, Craig and Abi and great grandad to William and Alfie. Funeral service at St Peter's Church, Brackley on Monday,
25th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK,
The Blind Club, Brackley and Saints Community Project, Brackley may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
