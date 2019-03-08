|
|
|
Walter Frank Edwards
'Wally' Sadly, passed away on
22nd February 2019,
aged 82 years.
He was a much loved Dad and Grandad and will be missed by Janette, Duncan and their families.
The funeral service will be held at the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes on Friday 15th March
at 10.15am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit 'Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity' which may be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
