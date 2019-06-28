|
|
|
Lloyd Therese Elizabeth
(Terry)
Passed away on
Monday 17th June 2019 at the
Horton Hospital, Banbury
after a short illness with cancer.
Terry was a member and former Captain of Silverstone Golf Club
and an enthusiastic supporter of the Northampton Saints Rugby Team.
She retired to Brackley in 1993 after a successful career in fashion buying at Selfridges in Oxford Street London. Terry will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral is at 11.00am on Wednesday 3rd July at
Banbury Crematorium,
followed by refreshments at Silverstone Golf Club.
No Flowers - donations to Myeloma UK, which will be managed by
W.J. Franklin & Son, 30 High Street, Brackley, Northants, NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 28, 2019