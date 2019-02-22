|
|
|
Richardson Susan 1948-2019
Susan passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital on the
10th February 2019.
Loving mother and mother in law of Darren & Charlotte, Mark & Verity, Michelle & Michael and wonderful nan of Jasmine, Shannon, Natasha, Leah, Harley and Joseph.
Always in our thoughts.
Xxxx.
The Funeral Service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Gawcott on
Friday 8th March at 2.00pm.
Flowers or donations for
Buckingham Hospital may be sent please to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More