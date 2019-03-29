|
|
|
Dickens Sandra
née Mitchinson
Died suddenly at
Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Aylesbury,
on 15th March 2019 aged 69 years.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law and friend of many.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 9th April 2019, 2.30pm
at St Michael's Church,
Steeple Claydon, Buckinghamshire.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be made c/o
Heritage & Sons,
63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks
MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
