|
|
|
WISE Rose Passed away on
26th June, 2019, at the
John Radcliffe Hospital,
aged 94 years.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Aunt,
who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday, 11th July 2019, at the
Banbury Crematorium at 11.00 a.m.
No flowers or dark colours, but donations, if desired, for the benefit of The Royal British Legion C/o
D. L. Hancock Ltd, Funeral Directors,
Chapel House, 13 North St.Bicester, OX26 6NA. Tel. 01869 244200.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 5, 2019