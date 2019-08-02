|
Hodges Ron Of Buckingham.
Beloved husband, father,
grandfather, great grandfather
and friend.
Died on 18th July 2019, aged 79.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Gawcott at
11am Monday 5th August.
The family would prefer you to wear colour to help celebrate his life.
Flowers , if you can, please bring a
hand sized posy of flowers /
greenery from your garden.
There will be a collection for
Hinton Hall Cardiac Group and
British Heart Foundation,
donations may be sent please to
John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019