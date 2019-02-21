|
CLARKE Richard Susan, Matthew, Jonathan and families would like to thank all relatives, friends and work colleagues for their support, cards, flowers and donations following the sad loss of Richard. Also thanks to Brackley Medical Centre and Macmillan Nurses for their care.
Rev Sylvia Lafford for a lovely service,
W J Franklin for their professional services and all who contributed to celebrate Richard's life. Finally, a most special thank you to all staff at Katharine House Hospice for their compassion, kindness and wonderful care given to us all.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
