UPSTONE Raymond Thomas
'Tom' Beloved Father,
Grandad and Friend,
passed away peacefully at home on
19th September 2019 at the age of 95. The funeral will take place at
St Mary's Church, Turweston at 11.00am on the 25th October,
followed by the interment at
Halse Road Cemetary,
Brackley. Refreshments will be served at the Village Hall in Turweston. Donations if desired to Katharine House Hospice and can be sent
c/o W. J. Franklin & Son, 30 High St, Brackley, Northants. NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019
