Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Moyse Phyllis
Died peacefully in
Lime Tree Court Care Home, Twyford,
on 14th June 2019
aged 90 years.
Loved mother of Mike,
Phyllis will be very sadly missed
by her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium
on Monday 1 st July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Willen Hospice' and
'Buckinghamshire Mind'.
Please make all cheques payable to 'Heritage and Sons' which may
be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 21, 2019
