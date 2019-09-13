|
Hawkins It is with great sadness that we would like to let you know that Philip Hawkins,
former Ambulance Driver and Scout Leader of Brackley, passed peacefully away in hospital
on 28th August 2019, aged 74 years after a long illness.
He will be greatly missed by
wife Mary, sons Doug and Pete
and all his family and friends.
The funeral is to take place on
Wednesday 25th September at
St Peter's Church, Brackley at
1:30pm followed by a wake
at Brackley Bowls Club.
Family flowers only. Donations for Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and 5th Brackley Scout Group c/o
W. J. Franklin & Son,
30 High Street, Brackley, NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019