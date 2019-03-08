Home

Peter Stevens Notice
Stevens Peter Thomas
(Pete) Passed away peacefully
on 27th February 2019,
aged 71 years.
A much loved Father, Uncle and friend,
who will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 14th March 2019 in
St Mary's Church, Marsh Gibbon
at 11am. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Florence Nightingale Hospice c/o,
D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors, Chapel House, 13 North St, Bicester,
OX26 6NA. Tel: 01869 244200.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
