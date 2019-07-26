|
|
|
TAYLOR Pauline Ann
Sadly, after a short illness,
Pauline passed away peacefully
in Willen Hospice on 16th July 2019, aged 80 years.
Adored wife of John, much loved
mum to Clive, Paula and Sarah
and special Nanny.
Pauline will be missed so much by
her family and many friends.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Edmund's Church, Maids Moreton today, Friday 26th July at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Willen Hospice' and 'Macmillan Nurses' may be made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services
or sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 26, 2019