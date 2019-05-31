Home

Heritage & Sons (Winslow)
63 High Street
Winslow, Buckinghamshire MK18 3DG
01296 713341
Paul Bosher

Paul Bosher Notice
BOSHER Paul
('Squire') Beloved husband of Sue.
Sadly passed away on the
23rd May aged 73.
Much loved and sadly missed
by all the family and friends.
The funeral service is
at St Mary's Church, North Marston
at 11am on Monday 17 June 2019 and afterwards at The Pilgrim,
North Marston. All are welcome.
Flowers or donations if desired to Bucks Healthcare Charitable Fund (for Stoke Mandeville Hospital) or
Diabetes UK may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks. MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 31, 2019
