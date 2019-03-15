Home

Heritage & Sons (Winslow)
63 High Street
Winslow, Buckinghamshire MK18 3DG
01296 713341
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
15:30
The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Milton Keynes
Patrick McMullen

Patrick McMullen Notice
McMullen
Patrick Joseph Died peacefully on 10th March 2019 at Milton Keynes Hospital,
surrounded by his family,
aged 82 years.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 20th March 2019, 3.30pm at The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.

Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity
may be made c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks MK18 3DG.

All welcome; also afterwards at
The Fountain, Steeple Claydon.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
