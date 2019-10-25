|
|
|
NIGHTINGALE Patricia Joy (Pat) Passed away peacefully on
13th October 2019.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, beloved mother of Andrew
and the late Alison.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, on Tuesday 29th October
at 12.30pm.
No flowers please, donations for Diabetes UK may be sent please to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019