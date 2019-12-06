Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Pam Mallion

Pam Mallion Notice
MALLION Pam Irene
(Pansy) Peacefully after a short illness on 30th November 2019, aged 87 years.
She will be sadly missed by all of
her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday, 19th December, 11.00am
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice and the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019
