Evill Nora Jean
'Jean' Sadly passed away in the
Red House Nursing Home on the
29th October 2019,
aged 92 years.
Jean was a much-loved wife
of the late Eric,
a special mum to Joy and John,
known as 'Grandma' by
Steve, Sarah and Rachel.
Grandma to Emily and Matthew
and Great grandma to Bella.
A Celebration of Jean's life will
be held in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Wednesday 20th November
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit the
'Red House Resident's Fund'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019