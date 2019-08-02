|
|
|
Davis Nigel After bravely fighting
a short illness,
Nigel passed away peacefully in
Florence Nightingale Hospice
on 23rd July 2019 aged 71 years.
Treasured husband of Jennifer,
loving father to Rachel and Amanda and adored Grandfather to
Ben, Kayleigh, Luc and Kendall.
He will be very sadly missed
by all his friends and family.
The Committal will be held in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Wednesday 14th August at 10.15am followed by a Thanksgiving Service
at Well Street United Church, Buckingham at 11.30am.
Friends are invited to attend
either or both services.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to benefit 'Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019