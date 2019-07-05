|
BOWERMAN Nigel After bravely fighting
a short illness,
Nigel passed away peacefully
in Hamilton House Nursing Home
on 22nd June 2019, aged 60 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
Thanks to all the staff at
Hamilton House who
showed great kindness to
Nigel during his stay there.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Edmund's Church, Maids Moreton on Tuesday 16th July at 2.00pm.
All flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 5, 2019