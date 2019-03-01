|
|
|
Hayton Nancy
(nee Ayres) Passed away peacefully on
14th February, aged 80 years.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The service to celebrate
Nancy's life will take place on
Thursday 14th March at 11.30 am
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, to benefit
'Cancer Research' may be left in the plate as you leave chapel or sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley MK2 2EZ 01908 372700
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More