DURANT Michael Robert Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital
on 2nd August 2019,
aged 78 years.
Devoted husband to Pat.
Loving father to Lisa, Paul and Richard. A cherished grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at Helmdon Parish Church on Wednesday, 21st August at 10.30am.
Burial to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019