Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Roddis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Roddis

Notice Condolences

Martin Roddis Notice
Roddis Martin John Passed away peacefully in
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 17th October 2019
aged 90 years.
A much-loved Uncle, Great Uncle
and Great Great Uncle,
Martin was a wonderful local character who will be very sadly missed by his friends and family.
A service to celebrate Martin's long life will be held at the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium
on Monday 4th November at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'The Royal Agricultural
Benevolent Institution'
and 'Cancer Research UK'.
Please make all cheques payable to
'Heritage and Sons'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.