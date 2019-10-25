|
|
|
Roddis Martin John Passed away peacefully in
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 17th October 2019
aged 90 years.
A much-loved Uncle, Great Uncle
and Great Great Uncle,
Martin was a wonderful local character who will be very sadly missed by his friends and family.
A service to celebrate Martin's long life will be held at the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium
on Monday 4th November at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'The Royal Agricultural
Benevolent Institution'
and 'Cancer Research UK'.
Please make all cheques payable to
'Heritage and Sons'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019