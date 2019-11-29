|
Holmes Martin Sidney Died suddenly at home on
14th November 2019, aged 73 years.
Much loved husband of Rita,
devoted father to Stuart and Simon,
loving father-in-law to
Tracy and Claire and special Grampy
to Sophie, James, Ryan and Nathan.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Tingewick
on Friday 6th December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to benefit 'Macmillan Unit,
Milton Keynes University Hospital'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019