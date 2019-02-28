Home

John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:00
St Lawrence Church
Towcester
View Map
Marguerite Pearson Notice
PEARSON Marguerite Marion Dearly loved Mother of
Ian and Janet, Paul and Julia and
The Late Gary,
Grandmother of Emma,
Owen, Zara and The Late Mark.
The funeral service will take place
at St Lawrence Church, Towcester
on Monday 4th March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Please dress brightly,
as we wish for this to be a
celebration of Marguerite's life,
we would like as many as possible
to join us at a reception at
Towcestrian's Sports Club,
Greens Norton Road, Towcester
afterwards.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired are for
Dementia UK and
SUDEP Action (Epilepsy)
and may be sent please to
John White Independent Family
Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
