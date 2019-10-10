|
|
|
KERWOOD Margaret Winifred Of Brackley.
Passed away peacefully
2nd October
following a long illness.
Much loved Mum, Gran, Great Gran, Mother in law and friend.
Long term volunteer at the Brackley Katherine House Hospice Shop.
R.I.P.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium 11:00 am
Friday 18th October.
Family flowers only please.
Wear bright colours.
Donations if desired to Katherine House Hospice on the day or
C/O W J Franklin & Son Funeral Directors, 30 High Street, Brackley, Northants, NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019