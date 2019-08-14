|
GOLBY Margaret Caroline Sadly passed away on
5th August 2019 aged 84.
A much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister;
she will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 21st August 2019
in St. Mary the Virgin Church,
Ludgershall at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations to
be divided between St. Mary
the Virgin Church, Ludgershall
and The Stroke Association.
All enquiries c/o DL Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors, Chapel House,
13 North Street, Bicester, OX26 6NA. Tel: 01869 244200.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019