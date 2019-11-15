|
|
|
Newton Linda Lesley
(nee Sormaz) Passed away suddenly at home
on 8th November 2019,
aged 63 years.
Much loved wife of Pete,
mother to Lisa and Kim,
brother of Stevan,
sister in law to Carol
and much loved Nan to her
eight grandchildren.
Linda will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Monday 25th November at 3.30pm.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
"Friends of YC2, Buckingham" and
"ICU Steps, Milton Keynes".
Please make all cheques payable to "Heritage & Sons "
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019