Sylvia Lily Lowing Sadly, passed away on
18th February 2019
aged 87 years at
Milton Keynes University Hospital. Sylvia will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Peter & St Paul's Church, Buckingham on Friday 15th March
at 11.30 a.m.
followed by the committal at
Brackley Road Cemetery.
Flowers or donations, if desired, to benefit 'British Heart Foundation'. Please make all cheques payable to 'Heritage and Sons' which may be
sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham
MK18 1EZ. Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
