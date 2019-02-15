Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:00
St. Nicholas' Church, Lillingstone Dayrell
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Richardson

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Kenneth Edwin
'Ken' Sadly passed away in Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 6th February 2019,
aged 91 years.
Ken will be greatly missed by his children Wendy (& Vince),
Sally, Ian (& Tina) and David,
his grandchildren and
great-granddaughter.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Nicholas' Church,
Lillingstone Dayrell,
on Friday 1st March 2019, at 1.00pm,
followed by a private family committal at Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit the British Heart Foundation and
Milton Keynes Renal Unit.
Cheques payable to 'Heritage & Sons', may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices