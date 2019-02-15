|
|
|
RICHARDSON Kenneth Edwin
'Ken' Sadly passed away in Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 6th February 2019,
aged 91 years.
Ken will be greatly missed by his children Wendy (& Vince),
Sally, Ian (& Tina) and David,
his grandchildren and
great-granddaughter.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Nicholas' Church,
Lillingstone Dayrell,
on Friday 1st March 2019, at 1.00pm,
followed by a private family committal at Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit the British Heart Foundation and
Milton Keynes Renal Unit.
Cheques payable to 'Heritage & Sons', may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More