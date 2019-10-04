|
BAKER, KENNETH Passed away peacefully on
23 rd September 2019,
aged 88 years
Beloved father of Carol and Valerie,
adored brother, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Kenneth will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral is to take place at 10:30am
on Monday 7th October 2019 at
All Saints Church, Nash.
Followed by burial in the churchyard.
All flowers welcome,
donations received
will be equally shared between
Nash Church and
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to:
JS Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019