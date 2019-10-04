Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-op Funeralcare Milton Keynes
71 High Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1BA
01908 565353
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30
All Saints Church
Nash
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Baker

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Baker Notice
BAKER, KENNETH Passed away peacefully on
23 rd September 2019,
aged 88 years

Beloved father of Carol and Valerie,
adored brother, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Kenneth will be sadly missed by all.

The funeral is to take place at 10:30am
on Monday 7th October 2019 at
All Saints Church, Nash.
Followed by burial in the churchyard.

All flowers welcome,
donations received
will be equally shared between
Nash Church and
The British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to:
JS Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.