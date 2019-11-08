|
|
|
Smith Joyce Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on 26th October 2019
aged 88 years.
Joyce was dearly loved by all her family and will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Peter and St Paul's Parish Church, Buckingham
on Wednesday 27th November 2019
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to benefit
'Alzheimer's Research UK' and
'The Royal British Legion, Buckingham'. Please make all cheques payable to 'Heritage and Sons'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019