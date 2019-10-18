Home

Heritage & Sons (Winslow)
63 High Street
Winslow, Buckinghamshire MK18 3DG
01296 713341
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:30
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium
Watermead, Aylesbury
View Map
Joyce Newton Notice
NEWTON Joyce Mary Passed away peacefully after a
short illness in Swan House,
Winslow on 12th October 2019.
Sadly missed by her Children, Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium,
Watermead, Aylesbury on
Thursday 24th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for the benefit of British Heart Foundation or Diabetes UK may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks. MK18 3DG
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019
