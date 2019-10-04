Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Howkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Howkins

Notice Condolences

Joy Howkins Notice
Howkins Joy Beryl Following a short stay
in hospital, Joy died peacefully in
Red House Nursing Home
on 21st September 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Vincent,
mother to Colin, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Monday 14th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Buckingham Hospital
League of Friends'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.