|
|
|
Howkins Joy Beryl Following a short stay
in hospital, Joy died peacefully in
Red House Nursing Home
on 21st September 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Vincent,
mother to Colin, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Monday 14th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Buckingham Hospital
League of Friends'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019