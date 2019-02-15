Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00
St Peter and St Paul's Parish Church
Josephine Dominey Notice
Dominey Josephine Helen Gillian
'Gill' Sadly passed away at home on
30th January 2019, aged 74 years.
Loving mum to Louise, Caroline and Natalie and special Grandmother.
Gill will be missed by all her
family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Peter and St Paul's Parish Church
on Wednesday 27th February
at 12 noon.
All welcome to attend the
Committal afterwards at the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'British Heart Foundation'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ. Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
