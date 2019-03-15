Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Baillieston
134 Main Street
Glasgow, Lanarkshire G69 6AE
0141 771 3556
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
15:30
Woolpack Public House
Buckingham
John Wilkes Notice
Wilkes John Morgan It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather
John Morgan Wilkes on
Monday 4th March 2019 aged 83.
John will be missed by his wife, four children, four grandchildren and
five great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at the
Oak Chapel Crownhill Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March at 3.30pm followed by a reception at the Woolpack Public House, Buckingham.
Family flowers only please with donations to Dementia UK via
Co-operative funeralcare, 14 Market Square, Buckingham MK18 1NW.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
