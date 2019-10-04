Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
14:30
Stowe Church
John Russell
Russell John Died peacefully at home
on 28th September 2019.
Loving husband to Susan,
loving father to Andrew and Caroline,
granddaughter Oesa and
son-in-law Scott.
John will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
Following a private Committal, a
Thanksgiving Service for John's life
will be held at Stowe Church on
Wednesday 9th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Willen Hospice'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
