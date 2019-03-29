Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
John Norfield

John Norfield Notice
NORFIELD John Passed away peacefully in Hamilton House, Buckingham on 20th March 2019 aged 88 years.

John was dearly loved by all his family and will be sadly missed by everyone.

The Funeral Service will be held at
St. Nicholas Church, Lillingstone Dayrell on Friday 5th April 2019 at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit 'Parkinson's UK'
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
