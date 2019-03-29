|
|
|
NORFIELD John Passed away peacefully in Hamilton House, Buckingham on 20th March 2019 aged 88 years.
John was dearly loved by all his family and will be sadly missed by everyone.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St. Nicholas Church, Lillingstone Dayrell on Friday 5th April 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit 'Parkinson's UK'
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More